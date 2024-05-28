Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets visit JBER Cadet Leadership Challenge camp [Image 22 of 23]

    Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets visit JBER Cadet Leadership Challenge camp

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command provide Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Dimond, Bartlett, Service, East, Colony and the Bethel Regional high schools with a familiarization flight aboard a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter as part of the Cadet Leadership Challenge camp at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2024. The Cadet Leadership Challenge camp fostered leadership skills, teamwork, military discipline, and esprit de corps among the cadets. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

