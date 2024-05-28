1st AD, Team Bliss join El Paso for annual Memorial Day ceremony

(From L) Command Sgt. Maj. James Light Jr. and Maj. Gen. Jim Isenhower III, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss command sergeant major and commanding general, respectively; join cemetery director Francisco Gonzalez and regional Gold Star Wives president Lillian Crouch in placing a Memorial Day wreath at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, May 27, 2024.
