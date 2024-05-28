Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st AD, Team Bliss join El Paso for annual Memorial Day ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    1st AD, Team Bliss join El Paso for annual Memorial Day ceremony

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    “Bulldog” Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division serve on the ceremonial firing party at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, May 27, 2024. Maj. Gen. Jim Isenhower III, the 1st AD and Fort Bliss commanding general, offered formal remarks during the morning program.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 17:13
    Photo ID: 8440537
    VIRIN: 240527-A-KV967-1003
    Resolution: 2100x1680
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st AD, Team Bliss join El Paso for annual Memorial Day ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

