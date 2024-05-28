Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 MRDC Capabilities Day [Image 7 of 10]

    2024 MRDC Capabilities Day

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Paul Lagasse 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    The annual Capability Days event, Fort Detrick, Md., May 21-22, 2024. Capability Days, hosted by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, is an annual event designed to give U.S. Army medical developers an opportunity to highlight programs and products across the enterprise.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 12:08
    Photo ID: 8439728
    VIRIN: 240522-O-SG040-4520
    Resolution: 2630x3938
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: MD, US
    This work, 2024 MRDC Capabilities Day [Image 10 of 10], by Paul Lagasse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    capabilities
    partnership
    Medical development
    Capability Days
    U.S. Army

