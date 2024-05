The annual Capability Days event, Fort Detrick, Md., May 21-22, 2024. Capability Days, hosted by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, is an annual event designed to give U.S. Army medical developers an opportunity to highlight programs and products across the enterprise.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 12:08 Photo ID: 8439688 VIRIN: 240522-O-SG040-3027 Resolution: 5496x3670 Size: 17.65 MB Location: MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 MRDC Capabilities Day [Image 10 of 10], by Paul Lagasse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.