Army Olympic Hopefuls

Army Staff Sgt. Leonard Korir of the Army World Class Athlete Program and 2016 Olympian stands for a photo on a running track at Fort Carson, Colo. March 11, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US