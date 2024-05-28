Army Spc. Benard Keter, Staff Sgt. Leonard Korir and Sgt. Anthony Rotich, World Class Athlete Program, lead a team of elite runners in 4 X 400-meter drills during training near Fort Carson, Colorado. They're hoping to make the U.S. Olympic team so they can compete in Paris this summer. (U.S. Army photo by Shannon Collins)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 10:24
|Photo ID:
|8439358
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-SQ495-1018
|Resolution:
|1472x927
|Size:
|791.43 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Korir trains for Olympic Trials [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT