    Staff Sgt. Korir trains for Olympic Trials [Image 1 of 2]

    Staff Sgt. Korir trains for Olympic Trials

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Shannon Collins    

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Army Spc. Benard Keter, Staff Sgt. Leonard Korir and Sgt. Anthony Rotich, World Class Athlete Program, lead a team of elite runners in 4 X 400-meter drills during training near Fort Carson, Colorado. They're hoping to make the U.S. Olympic team so they can compete in Paris this summer. (U.S. Army photo by Shannon Collins)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 10:24
    VIRIN: 240312-A-SQ495-1018
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    This work, Staff Sgt. Korir trains for Olympic Trials [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Staff Sgt. Korir trains for Olympic Trials
    Army Olympic Hopefuls

    Army
    WCAP
    Paris2024
    Korir

