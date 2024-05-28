The two oldest children from the Williams family share a special moment with Big Bird May 15 on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. The visit was arranged through a partnership between the Department of Defense and Sesame Workshop to capture images and video of special moments with beloved Sesame Street characters to raise awareness about the Sesame Street for Military Families program.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 08:24
|Photo ID:
|8439047
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-D0511-1002
|Resolution:
|2398x1562
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sesame Street brings sunny days to JBM-HH [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sesame Street brings sunny days to JBM-HH
