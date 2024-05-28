The two oldest children from the Williams family share a special moment with Big Bird May 15 on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. The visit was arranged through a partnership between the Department of Defense and Sesame Workshop to capture images and video of special moments with beloved Sesame Street characters to raise awareness about the Sesame Street for Military Families program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 08:24 Photo ID: 8439047 VIRIN: 250530-A-D0511-1002 Resolution: 2398x1562 Size: 2.8 MB Location: FORT MYER, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sesame Street brings sunny days to JBM-HH [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.