    Sesame Street brings sunny days to JBM-HH [Image 1 of 2]

    Sesame Street brings sunny days to JBM-HH

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Denise Caskey 

    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    Big Bird and the Williams family take a walk down Arlington Ave. on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on May 15. Big Bird, along with Elmo, Rosita and The Count, visited JBM-HH on May 13 and 15 through a partnership between the Department of Defense and Sesame Workshop to capture images and video to raise awareness about the Sesame Street for Military Families program.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 08:23
    Location: FORT MYER, VA, US
    Military Life
    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
    Sesame Street for Military Families

