Sesame Street brings sunny days to JBM-HH

Big Bird and the Williams family take a walk down Arlington Ave. on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on May 15. Big Bird, along with Elmo, Rosita and The Count, visited JBM-HH on May 13 and 15 through a partnership between the Department of Defense and Sesame Workshop to capture images and video to raise awareness about the Sesame Street for Military Families program.

