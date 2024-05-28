MacDill demonstrates rapid deployment capability during EXPLODEO 2024 exercise

Airmen assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron coordinate cargo movements during exercise Explode Into Theater (EXPLODEO) 2024 May 29, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Exercises such as these allow forces to practice their ability to receive timely and relevant intelligence data to make decisions and enable dynamic mission generation and execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

