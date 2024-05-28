Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill demonstrates rapid deployment capability during EXPLODEO 2024 exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    MacDill demonstrates rapid deployment capability during EXPLODEO 2024 exercise

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron coordinate cargo movements during exercise Explode Into Theater (EXPLODEO) 2024 May 29, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Exercises such as these allow forces to practice their ability to receive timely and relevant intelligence data to make decisions and enable dynamic mission generation and execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    This work, MacDill demonstrates rapid deployment capability during EXPLODEO 2024 exercise [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Rapid Global Mobility
    EXPLODEO 2024

