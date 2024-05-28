Airmen assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron coordinate cargo movements during exercise Explode Into Theater (EXPLODEO) 2024 May 29, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Exercises such as these allow forces to practice their ability to receive timely and relevant intelligence data to make decisions and enable dynamic mission generation and execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 05:58
|Photo ID:
|8438951
|VIRIN:
|240529-F-BQ566-1006
|Resolution:
|5388x4021
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill demonstrates rapid deployment capability during EXPLODEO 2024 exercise [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT