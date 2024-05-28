MacDill demonstrates rapid deployment capability during EXPLODEO 2024 exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Humphrys, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management officer, walks by a power generator during exercise Explode Into Theater (EXPLODEO) 2024 May 29, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Explode into Theater readiness events allow forces to develop Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) and capabilities to sense and seize opportunities throughout the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 05.29.2024
Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US