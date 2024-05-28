Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ashtabula Harbor Buoy Placement [Image 2 of 4]

    Ashtabula Harbor Buoy Placement

    ASHTABULA, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The USACE Buffalo District has replaced buoys in the location of a submerged stone wall along the inside of Ashtabula Harbor's East Breakwater in Ashtabula, Ohio, May 16, 2024. The buoys location and purpose, along with additional safety information, has been shared via local marinas, boat ramps, and the U.S. Coast Guard through a Local Notice to Mariners (LNM) and GPS file information. (U.S. Army Photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    This work, Ashtabula Harbor Buoy Placement [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

