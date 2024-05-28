Ashtabula Harbor Buoy Placement

The USACE Buffalo District has replaced buoys in the location of a submerged stone wall along the inside of Ashtabula Harbor's East Breakwater in Ashtabula, Ohio, May 16, 2024. The buoys location and purpose, along with additional safety information, has been shared via local marinas, boat ramps, and the U.S. Coast Guard through a Local Notice to Mariners (LNM) and GPS file information. (U.S. Army Photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

