A runway construction site at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 22, 2024. Travis AFB’s $138 million runway construction project aims to enhance operational capabilities and modernize the installation in support of Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 16:26
|Photo ID:
|8437970
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-FM924-1007
|Resolution:
|6072x4048
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Runway construction at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
