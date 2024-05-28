Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Runway construction at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A runway construction site at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 22, 2024. Travis AFB’s $138 million runway construction project aims to enhance operational capabilities and modernize the installation in support of Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Chustine Minoda)

