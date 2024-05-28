U.S. Army Soldiers with the small arms readiness training section, Vermont National Guard, pose with their awards after the Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championships at Camp Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 7, 2024. The weeklong event is the premier small arms championships for the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by courtesy asset)

