    Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championships [Image 1 of 4]

    Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championships

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the small arms readiness training section, Vermont National Guard, pose with their awards after the Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championships at Camp Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 7, 2024. The weeklong event is the premier small arms championships for the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by courtesy asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 16:20
    Photo ID: 8437950
    VIRIN: 240507-Z-WG583-2270
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 334.32 KB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championships [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Vermont, Vermont National Guard, National Guard

