Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Champ of the Week - SrA Michael Cantu [Image 3 of 3]

    Champ of the Week - SrA Michael Cantu

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Cantu, 91st Air Refueling Squadron aviation resource manager, was recognized as Champ of the Week by the 6th Air Refueling Wing leadership team at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 28, 2023. Cantu provided real time support during high tempo operations publishing and post mission reviewing 23 missions in support of Red Flag Alaska, ICE West, Cornet West and SouthCom while also ensuring the safe execution of local training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8436864
    VIRIN: 240528-F-WT071-1033
    Resolution: 5837x3891
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Champ of the Week - SrA Michael Cantu [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Champ of the Week - SrA Michael Cantu
    Champ of the Week - SrA Michael Cantu
    Champ of the Week - SrA Michael Cantu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    6ARW
    COTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT