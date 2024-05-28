Champ of the Week - SrA Michael Cantu

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Cantu, 91st Air Refueling Squadron aviation resource manager, was recognized as Champ of the Week by the 6th Air Refueling Wing leadership team at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 28, 2023. Cantu provided real time support during high tempo operations publishing and post mission reviewing 23 missions in support of Red Flag Alaska, ICE West, Cornet West and SouthCom while also ensuring the safe execution of local training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US