US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz KMC Onstage Theater ‘rolls a critical hit’ at IMCOM Europe’s 63rd annual TOPPERS Awards

"She Kills Monsters," a gripping tale brought to life by the exceptional talent and dedication of the KMC Onstage team dominates at the 63rd annual Installation Management Command – Europe Tournament of Plays (TOPPERs) Awards Show and Ceremony.

