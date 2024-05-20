US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz KMC Onstage Theater ‘rolls a critical hit’ at IMCOM Europe’s 63rd annual TOPPERS Awards

Courtesy Photo | "She Kills Monsters," a gripping tale brought to life by the exceptional talent and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | "She Kills Monsters," a gripping tale brought to life by the exceptional talent and dedication of the KMC Onstage team dominates at the 63rd annual Installation Management Command – Europe Tournament of Plays (TOPPERs) Awards Show and Ceremony. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 63rd annual Installation Management Command – Europe Tournament of Plays (TOPPERs) Awards Show and Ceremony illuminated the stage with exceptional talent and outstanding performances. Held April 27th at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center on Clay Kaserne, this prestigious event celebrated the vibrant theater community thriving within the military bases across Europe.



The TOPPERs, often dubbed as the Oscars for European military community theaters, brought together hundreds of performers, directors, artists, and their families to honor the best of the best. Among the shining stars of the evening was U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s (USAG-RP) KMC Onstage, the renowned community theater located in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



With an impressive 27 nominations and 10 wins, KMC Onstage dominated the ceremony, clinching coveted awards such as Outstanding Play, Outstanding Direction of a Play, and Outstanding Lead Performer in a Female Role. The production that swept the awards was "She Kills Monsters," a gripping tale brought to life by the exceptional talent and dedication of the KMC Onstage team.



Leading the charge was Staff Sgt. Devyn Freeze and Maddie Turner, who shared the accolade for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Female Role for their portrayal of Agnes and Tilly, respectively. Their captivating performances wowed audiences and judges alike, showcasing the depth of talent within the KMC Onstage ensemble.



Nina Run Bergsdottir, the visionary director behind "She Kills Monsters," was rightfully recognized for her outstanding direction, steering the production towards critical acclaim and artistic excellence. Additionally, the creative brilliance of Beth Dougherty, KMC Onstage’s longtime Lead Scenic Artist volunteer, was acknowledged with a special Judges' Choice Award, honoring her years of dedication and contribution to the community theater.



But the success of "She Kills Monsters" extended beyond the performances, with awards also recognizing the technical mastery behind the scenes. Jared Rivera's Outstanding Sound Design, Reana Jones's Outstanding Costume Design, and Lane Fox & Kat Nickola's tie for Outstanding Stage Properties & Dressings all contributed to the immersive world of the production.



“The entire cast and crew of She Kills Monsters is what made this production truly special. We showed up to rehearsals every day ready to give it our all and everyone who was nominated or won truly deserved it,” said Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert, cast member in “She Kills Monsters”. “This was some of the most fun I have ever had on stage! Plus, who doesn’t want to play dress up and fight bad guys? Or in my case, be the bad guy. Evil Tina for the win!”



Beyond the glimmering trophies and applause, KMC Onstage stands as a beacon of creativity and community engagement within the USAG-RP military community. With a mission to enrich lives through theater, arts education, and volunteer opportunities, KMC Onstage fosters a welcoming and inclusive environment where individuals can grow, learn, and connect.



KMC Onstage also serves as a bridge between cultures, fostering German American relations through collaboration and involvement of German and other European nationals. Through their productions and outreach efforts, KMC Onstage continues to strengthen bonds and cultivate understanding between USAG-RP military personnel and the local community.



Amy Smolinski, managing artistic director of KMC Onstage summed up the ceremony by saying, “We are very proud of our TOPPER entry, She Kills Monsters. The awards received reflect the thousands of hours of hard work, dedication, and talent of our local volunteers and KMC Onstage staff. It is wonderful to be recognized, and we hope our local community will continue to support our volunteers by coming to see all our KMC Onstage productions.”



As the curtains close on another spectacular TOPPERs ceremony, USAG-RP’s KMC Onstage emerges as a shining example of the transformative power of theater and the unifying spirit of artistic expression. With their talent, dedication, and commitment to excellence, they continue to inspire and uplift audiences, both on and off the stage.



For more information about KMC Onstage Theater visit: https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/programs/kmc-onstage-theater



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.