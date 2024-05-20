A U.S. Army AH-64D Apache Longbow assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Attack/Reconnaissance Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 97th Aviation Troop Command lands on a helipad at the Cap Draa Observatory during Exercise African Lion in Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 24, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 05:30 Photo ID: 8436331 VIRIN: 240524-Z-HB296-1067 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.82 MB Location: TANTAN, MA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27th IBCT, 1-211 AB, and FAR Plan for DV Day in Morocco [Image 4 of 4], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.