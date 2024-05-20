A U.S. Army AH-64D Apache Longbow assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Attack/Reconnaissance Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 97th Aviation Troop Command lands on a helipad at the Cap Draa Observatory during Exercise African Lion in Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 24, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 05:30
|Photo ID:
|8436331
|VIRIN:
|240524-Z-HB296-1067
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|TANTAN, MA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 27th IBCT, 1-211 AB, and FAR Plan for DV Day in Morocco [Image 4 of 4], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
