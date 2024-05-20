U.S. Army Maj. Ryan Marquette, an infantry officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, speaks to members of the U.S. military and the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces outside the Cap Draa Observatory during Exercise African Lion in Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 24, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 05:30 Photo ID: 8436330 VIRIN: 240524-Z-HB296-1095 Resolution: 5993x3996 Size: 1.68 MB Location: TANTAN, MA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27th IBCT, 1-211 AB, and FAR Plan for DV Day in Morocco [Image 4 of 4], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.