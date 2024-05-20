Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th IBCT, 1-211 AB, and FAR Plan for DV Day in Morocco [Image 3 of 4]

    27th IBCT, 1-211 AB, and FAR Plan for DV Day in Morocco

    TANTAN, MOROCCO

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Ryan Marquette, an infantry officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, speaks to members of the U.S. military and the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces outside the Cap Draa Observatory during Exercise African Lion in Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 24, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 05:30
    Location: TANTAN, MA
