USS Dewey (DDG 105) Receives Battle Effectiveness Award

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 22, 2024) Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15, presents the crew of USS Dewey (DDG 105) the Battle Effectiveness award during an all hands call aboard the ship, May 22. Dewey is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ronan Williams)

