    DESRON 15 Awards Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Award to USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors [Image 6 of 8]

    DESRON 15 Awards Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Award to USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ronan Williams 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 22, 2024) Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15, awards Lt. Elijah Jones, navigator aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105), and Chief Logistics Specialist Edgar Benjamin Cruz the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation award during an all hands call aboard the ship, May 22. Dewey is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ronan Williams) DESRON 15 Awards Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Award to USS Dewey (DDG 105)

