YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 22, 2024) Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15, awards Lt. Elijah Jones, navigator aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105), and Chief Logistics Specialist Edgar Benjamin Cruz the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation award during an all hands call aboard the ship, May 22. Dewey is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ronan Williams) DESRON 15 Awards Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Award to USS Dewey (DDG 105)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 23:12 Photo ID: 8435997 VIRIN: 240522-N-EK538-8018 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 1.21 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DESRON 15 Awards Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Award to USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sailors [Image 8 of 8], by LTJG Ronan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.