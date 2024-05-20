AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad conducts water rescue training in Alaska

Alaska Air National Guard survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialists assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron operate a rigid hull inflatable boat while conducting water rescue training in the Prince William Sound near Whittier, Alaska, May 16, 2024. The Airmen of the 212th RQS are trained, equipped, and postured to conduct full-spectrum personnel recovery to include both conventional and unconventional rescue operations. The 212th, along with the 210th and 211th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest combat search and rescue units in the world. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

