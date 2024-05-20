Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad conducts water rescue training in Alaska [Image 29 of 35]

    AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad conducts water rescue training in Alaska

    WHITTIER, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen from the 212th Rescue Squadron secure themselves to hoist line deployed from a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during underway hoist training in the Prince William Sound near Whittier, Alaska, May 16, 2024. The Airmen of the 212th RQS are trained, equipped, and postured to conduct full-spectrum personnel recovery to include both conventional and unconventional rescue operations. The 212th, along with the 210th and 211th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest combat search and rescue units in the world. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 22:59
    Photo ID: 8435980
    VIRIN: 240516-Z-HY271-1592
    Resolution: 6147x4098
    Size: 11.08 MB
    Location: WHITTIER, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad conducts water rescue training in Alaska [Image 35 of 35], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PJ
    176th Wing
    Team Alaska
    Air Force Special Warfare
    AFSPECWAR
    U.S. Air Force Pararescue

