    USS Tripoli Conducts Weapons Familiarization Training [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Weapons Familiarization Training

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Chief Gunner’s Mate David Stevens, from Westerville, Ohio, demonstrates proper firearm handling techniques during a weapons familiarization training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, May 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 21:50
