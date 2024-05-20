USS Tripoli Conducts Weapons Familiarization Training

Chief Gunner’s Mate David Stevens, from Westerville, Ohio, left, watches as Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Briana Hamlett, from Severn, Maryland, perform a clearing-barrel check on an M18 pistol during a weapons familiarization training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, May 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

