U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Mueller, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of California, set up explosive charges during a training exercise on Target Island off the coast of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 23, 2024. EOD trains regularly to ensure personnel understand proper handling of explosives and are able to rapidly and safely respond to threats to prevent any interruptions to base operations and protect surrounding areas, wherever they may be. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 20:38 Photo ID: 8435658 VIRIN: 240523-M-RY694-1040 Resolution: 5088x3392 Size: 3.18 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tick Tick: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Conducts Training [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.