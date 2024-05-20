Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tick Tick: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Conducts Training [Image 4 of 8]

    Tick Tick: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Conducts Training

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Mueller, left, a native of California, and Sgt. Gabriel Hutchins, a native of Iowa, both explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, set up explosive charges during a training exercise on Target Island off the coast of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 23, 2024. EOD trains regularly to ensure personnel understand proper handling of explosives and are able to rapidly and safely respond to threats to prevent any interruptions to base operations and protect surrounding areas, wherever they may be. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 20:38
    Photo ID: 8435660
    VIRIN: 240523-M-RY694-1103
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tick Tick: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Conducts Training [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Explosives
    Skills
    Ordnance
    EOD
    Training
    Target Island

