JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 23, 2024) Sherri Eng, (left) Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) Executive Director, and other NCTF-RH leadership, present a brief to the Governor’s Water Committee during a virtual meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 23, 2024. Aside from NCTF-RH leadership, participants also included Hawaii Governor Josh Green and other senior state and local officials from the Board of Water Supply (BWS) and Hawaii Department of Health. The NCTF-RH team briefed the Governor and committee members on the status of closure, remediation, and community outreach surrounding the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and received feedback on how to continue to engage meaningfully with the community moving forward. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

