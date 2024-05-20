Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Governor's Water Committee [Image 1 of 2]

    Governor's Water Committee

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 23, 2024) Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) leadership present a brief to the Governor’s Water Committee during a virtual meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 23, 2024. Aside from NCTF-RH leadership, participants also included Hawaii Governor Josh Green and other senior state and local officials from the Board of Water Supply (BWS) and Hawaii Department of Health. The NCTF-RH team briefed the Governor and committee members on the status of closure, remediation, and community outreach surrounding the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and received feedback on how to continue to engage meaningfully with the community moving forward. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 17:39
    Photo ID: 8435413
    VIRIN: 240523-N-MK588-1045
    Resolution: 6767x4511
    Size: 516.25 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor's Water Committee [Image 2 of 2], by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Governor's Water Committee
    Governor's Water Committee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Red Hill
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility
    Red Hill Closure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT