Police Week 2024 Memorial Service

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Powell, U.S. Air Force Academy Band musician, plays taps at the end of the police week memorial service at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 17, 2024. Taps was originally used to signal ‘lights out’ for soldiers to go to sleep and has evolved into a song of mourning for those who have been lost. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

