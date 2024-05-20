Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week 2024 Memorial Service

    Police Week 2024 Memorial Service

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force security forces personnel stand in formation with local law enforcement during the police week memorial service at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 17, 2024. The service was held to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Remembrance
    Police
    Security Forces
    Space Force

