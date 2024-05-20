Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard offloads approximately 33,768 pounds of cocaine in San Diego [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard offloads approximately 33,768 pounds of cocaine in San Diego

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) offloads 33,768 pounds of cocaine, in San Diego, May 28, 2024. The drugs, worth an estimated $468 million, were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:44
    Photo ID: 8435159
    VIRIN: 240528-G-FD022-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.48 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard offloads approximately 33,768 pounds of cocaine in San Diego
    Coast Guard offloads approximately 33,768 pounds of cocaine in San Diego
    Coast Guard offloads approximately 33,768 pounds of cocaine in San Diego
    Coast Guard offloads approximately 33,768 pounds of cocaine in San Diego
    Coast Guard offloads approximately 33,768 pounds of cocaine in San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Cocaine
    Offload
    USCGC Munro
    Coast Guard California
    coastguardnewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT