Coast Guard offloads approximately 33,768 pounds of cocaine in San Diego

Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) offloads 33,768 pounds of cocaine, in San Diego, May 28, 2024. The drugs, worth an estimated $468 million, were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)
