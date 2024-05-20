Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Espirit De Corps [Image 11 of 13]

    Espirit De Corps

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps execute a musical sequence during an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., May 24, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guest of honor was Gen. Charles Q. Brown, 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Espirit De Corps [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

