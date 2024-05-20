Cpl. Timothy L. Myers, ceremonial bugler, “The Commandant's Own” United States Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Jimmy F. Richard, Marine Barracks Washington Sergeant Major, prepare for “Officers’ Call” during an Evening Parade at the "Oldest Post of the Corps", May 24, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guest of honor was Gen. Charles Q. Brown, 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 13:51
|Photo ID:
|8434929
|VIRIN:
|240524-M-UM973-1206
|Resolution:
|6195x4132
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Espirit De Corps [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT