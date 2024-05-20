Espirit De Corps

Cpl. Timothy L. Myers, ceremonial bugler, “The Commandant's Own” United States Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Jimmy F. Richard, Marine Barracks Washington Sergeant Major, prepare for “Officers’ Call” during an Evening Parade at the "Oldest Post of the Corps", May 24, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guest of honor was Gen. Charles Q. Brown, 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

