U.S. Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Commander of U.S. Southern Command, joins Team Mexico for a group photo during the closing ceremony of Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 24, 2024. Team Mexico clinched the title of “best special operations force in the Americas” following their performance on the obstacle course on the last day of the competition. FC24, a testament to the U.S. Southern Command’s commitment to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence, is a platform for persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 12:57 Photo ID: 8434812 VIRIN: 240524-Z-WB177-8105 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.6 MB Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuerzas Comando 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.