Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuerzas Comando 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Fuerzas Comando 2024 Closing Ceremony

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds 

    Special Operations Command South

    U.S. Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Commander of U.S. Southern Command, joins Team Mexico for a group photo during the closing ceremony of Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 24, 2024. Team Mexico clinched the title of “best special operations force in the Americas” following their performance on the obstacle course on the last day of the competition. FC24, a testament to the U.S. Southern Command’s commitment to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence, is a platform for persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 12:57
    Photo ID: 8434812
    VIRIN: 240524-Z-WB177-8105
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.6 MB
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fuerzas Comando 2024 Closing Ceremony
    Fuerzas Comando 2024 Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT