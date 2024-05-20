Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuerzas Comando 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Fuerzas Comando 2024 Closing Ceremony

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds 

    Special Operations Command South

    Mexican Brig. Gen. Javier Juvencio Hernandez Fernandez, Commander of Team Mexico, extends a gesture of goodwill by presenting U.S. Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Commander of U.S. Southern Command, with gifts at the closing ceremony of Fuerzas Comando 2024 in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 24, 2024. This act of gift exchange is not merely a formality but a powerful symbol of mutual respect and camaraderie among military personnel. It serves as a poignant reminder of the shared commitment to international cooperation and security, a commitment that is at the heart of such events as Fuerzas Comando 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 12:57
    Photo ID: 8434811
    VIRIN: 240524-Z-WB177-9880
    Resolution: 3782x4480
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fuerzas Comando 2024 Closing Ceremony
    Fuerzas Comando 2024 Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT