Mexican Brig. Gen. Javier Juvencio Hernandez Fernandez, Commander of Team Mexico, extends a gesture of goodwill by presenting U.S. Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Commander of U.S. Southern Command, with gifts at the closing ceremony of Fuerzas Comando 2024 in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 24, 2024. This act of gift exchange is not merely a formality but a powerful symbol of mutual respect and camaraderie among military personnel. It serves as a poignant reminder of the shared commitment to international cooperation and security, a commitment that is at the heart of such events as Fuerzas Comando 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 12:57 Photo ID: 8434811 VIRIN: 240524-Z-WB177-9880 Resolution: 3782x4480 Size: 8.1 MB Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuerzas Comando 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.