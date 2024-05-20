The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 24, 2024) The U.S. Naval Academy’s class of 2024 graduate and commission as ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The class of 2024 graduated 1,040 midshipmen and were addressed by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

