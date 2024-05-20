ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 24, 2024) The U.S. Naval Academy’s class of 2024 graduate and commission as ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The class of 2024 graduated 1,040 midshipmen and were addressed by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 12:27
|Photo ID:
|8434606
|VIRIN:
|240524-N-ID676-2234
|Resolution:
|2784x1433
|Size:
|482.86 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT