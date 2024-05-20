The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 24, 2024) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III presents diplomas to the class of 2024 midshipmen graduating with distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy during their graduation and commissioning ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The U.S. Naval Academy’s class of 2024 graduated 1,040 midshipmen in a ceremony where the Secretary of Defense delivered the graduation address as the guest speaker. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr)

