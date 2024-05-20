Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 24, 2024) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III presents diplomas to the class of 2024 midshipmen graduating with distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy during their graduation and commissioning ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The U.S. Naval Academy’s class of 2024 graduated 1,040 midshipmen in a ceremony where the Secretary of Defense delivered the graduation address as the guest speaker. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 12:27
    Photo ID: 8434605
    VIRIN: 240524-N-ID676-2144
    Resolution: 2784x1528
    Size: 383.61 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony
    The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony
    The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony
    The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony
    The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony
    The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony
    The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony
    The U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    Midshipmen
    2024
    RADM Davis
    Commissoning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT