21st Special Troops Battalion Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus (right) from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command offers well wishes to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Amanda Reuter during a change of responsibility ceremony, May 23, 2024, at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The 21st Special Troops Battalion executes essential personnel services and human resources support, provides military justice, training, logistics and religious support (with the Chaplain) and other functions as directed to enhance the 21st TSC’s ability to execute its assigned missions. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

