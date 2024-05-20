U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Vantha Chhim with the 21st Special Troops Battalion delivers his remarks during a change of responsibility, May 23, 2024 on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The 21st Special Troops Battalion executes essential personnel services and human resources support, provides military justice, training, logistics and religious support (with the Chaplain) and other functions as directed to enhance the 21st TSC’s ability to execute its assigned missions. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 06:29
|Photo ID:
|8433788
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-PB921-2021
|Resolution:
|4187x4376
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Special Troops Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT