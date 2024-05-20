Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Special Troops Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 9]

    21st Special Troops Battalion Change of Responsibility

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Vantha Chhim with the 21st Special Troops Battalion delivers his remarks during a change of responsibility, May 23, 2024 on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The 21st Special Troops Battalion executes essential personnel services and human resources support, provides military justice, training, logistics and religious support (with the Chaplain) and other functions as directed to enhance the 21st TSC’s ability to execute its assigned missions. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    This work, 21st Special Troops Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    21st STB
    7th ATC-TSAE

