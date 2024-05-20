2d TSB Spotlight: Cpl. Dyvon Hestand

shines on U.S. Army Cpl. Dyvon Hestand, Scalable Network Node Operator with our 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.



Corporal Hestand was a great asset for the unit, by volunteering multiple times this month to be Combat Life Saver for Table III and Table IV, in preparation for the upcoming 2nd Platoon Signal Range Density Exercise.



He assisted troubleshooting and taught servicemembers on how to acquire and troubleshoot the Hawkeye while he was in CLS Duty. Additionally, on short notice, Cpl. Hestand volunteered for the Brigade Static Display at Wiesbaden, setting SNN, TRILOS and Hawkeye for the Month of the Military Child Display. (U.S. Army photo infographic by Candy Knight)

