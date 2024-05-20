Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d TSB Spotlight: Cpl. Dyvon Hestand [Image 2 of 2]

    2d TSB Spotlight: Cpl. Dyvon Hestand

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    shines on U.S. Army Cpl. Dyvon Hestand, Scalable Network Node Operator with our 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.

    Corporal Hestand was a great asset for the unit, by volunteering multiple times this month to be Combat Life Saver for Table III and Table IV, in preparation for the upcoming 2nd Platoon Signal Range Density Exercise.

    He assisted troubleshooting and taught servicemembers on how to acquire and troubleshoot the Hawkeye while he was in CLS Duty. Additionally, on short notice, Cpl. Hestand volunteered for the Brigade Static Display at Wiesbaden, setting SNN, TRILOS and Hawkeye for the Month of the Military Child Display. (U.S. Army photo infographic by Candy Knight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 03:30
    Photo ID: 8433719
    VIRIN: 240521-A-FX425-4001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 212.69 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB Spotlight: Cpl. Dyvon Hestand [Image 2 of 2], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d TSB Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Daniel A. Heaney
    2d TSB Spotlight: Cpl. Dyvon Hestand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    2SIGBDE
    2d TSB Spotlight
    We Are NETCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT