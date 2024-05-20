2d TSB Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Daniel A. Heaney

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel A. Heaney, NCO-in charge, Global Operations, U.S. Army Signal Activity – Kaiserslautern, 102d Strategic Signal Battalion.



Staff Sgt. Daniel Heaney ensures the 64 NCOs and Soldiers ESG-L technicians at the United States Army Signal Activity – Kaiserslautern Regional Hub Node are able to provide 24/7 support to eight combatant commands, joint services, and other government agencies 365 days a year.



Heaney and his Soldiers at the RHN are important to national defense because they enable communication support for DoD tactical systems through global transport capabilities and network connectivity into the DoDIN.



This is essential for the DoD strategic defense initiatives, and ensures mission command through all phases of joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational operations. (U.S. Army photo infographic by Candy Knight)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE