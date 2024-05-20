Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Daniel A. Heaney [Image 1 of 2]

    2d TSB Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Daniel A. Heaney

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel A. Heaney, NCO-in charge, Global Operations, U.S. Army Signal Activity – Kaiserslautern, 102d Strategic Signal Battalion.

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Heaney ensures the 64 NCOs and Soldiers ESG-L technicians at the United States Army Signal Activity – Kaiserslautern Regional Hub Node are able to provide 24/7 support to eight combatant commands, joint services, and other government agencies 365 days a year.

    Heaney and his Soldiers at the RHN are important to national defense because they enable communication support for DoD tactical systems through global transport capabilities and network connectivity into the DoDIN.

    This is essential for the DoD strategic defense initiatives, and ensures mission command through all phases of joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational operations. (U.S. Army photo infographic by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 03:30
    Photo ID: 8433718
    VIRIN: 240522-A-FX425-3001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 221.62 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Daniel A. Heaney [Image 2 of 2], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

