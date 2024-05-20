Sailors aboard the USS Howard prepare dinner in the North Pacific Ocean

240517-N-CV021-1033 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Vincent Castro, from Fort Worth, Texas, prepares dinner for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 17. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

