Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard prepare dinner in the North Pacific Ocean [Image 1 of 5]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard prepare dinner in the North Pacific Ocean

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240517-N-CV021-1012 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jared Breneman-Paffumi, from St. Augustine, Florida, prepares dinner for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 17. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 23:53
    Photo ID: 8433513
    VIRIN: 240517-N-CV021-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard prepare dinner in the North Pacific Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard prepare dinner in the North Pacific Ocean
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard prepare dinner in the North Pacific Ocean
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard prepare dinner in the North Pacific Ocean
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard prepare dinner in the North Pacific Ocean
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard prepare dinner in the North Pacific Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT