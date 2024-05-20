Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Adan Cruz speaks to Sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln [Image 3 of 4]

    Rear Adm. Adan Cruz speaks to Sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240523-N-CH260-1096 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2024) Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, speaks to Sailors in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 12:49
    VIRIN: 240523-N-CH260-1096
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Rear Adm. Adan Cruz speaks to Sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Underway
    flight operations
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72
    Forgedbythesea

